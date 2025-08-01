Arranmore Island issued with water outage notice

Repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Árainn Mhór this afternoon.
Works are scheduled to take place until 4pm.
It is recommended that an allowance of up to four hours is made to allow for supplies to fully return.
Repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Árainn Mhór this afternoon.
Works are scheduled to take place until 4pm.
It is recommended that an allowance of up to four hours is made to allow for supplies to fully return.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland