Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Cancer advocate says patients would not go for procedures in Galway and Dublin if transport supports were not there

The woman who manages the Donegal Cancer Flights and Services organisation in the west of the county says there needs to be much more support from politicians for the services they provide.

Mary Coyle says there are many people in Donegal who would forego medical procedures if the transport support was not available.

Speaking on today’s Nine til Noon Show, she told Greg Hughes of one man they helped from Malin Head who credits the group with keeping him alive.

She says there are many like him who need more support, and government must take that on board………..

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

letterkenny university hospital
News, Top Stories

LUH had the fifth number of admitted patients without beds in July

1 August 2025
Peter Casey July 2025
News

Peter Casey seeking to build social housing in Buncrana

1 August 2025
IMG_2762
News

Two arrested following seizure of cannabis plants in Derry

1 August 2025
Mica-Home-1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Efforts continuing to ensure ‘Mica’ homes are sellable, mortgageable and insurable

1 August 2025
Advertisement

Related News

letterkenny university hospital
News, Top Stories

LUH had the fifth number of admitted patients without beds in July

1 August 2025
Peter Casey July 2025
News

Peter Casey seeking to build social housing in Buncrana

1 August 2025
IMG_2762
News

Two arrested following seizure of cannabis plants in Derry

1 August 2025
Mica-Home-1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Efforts continuing to ensure ‘Mica’ homes are sellable, mortgageable and insurable

1 August 2025
marycoyle
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cancer advocate says patients would not go for procedures in Galway and Dublin if transport supports were not there

1 August 2025
conormcgregoraheadofjosealdofightdec15_large
News, Audio

Conor McGregor facing fresh legal action from Nikita Hand

1 August 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube