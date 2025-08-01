Cancer advocate says patients would not go for procedures in Galway and Dublin if transport supports were not there

The woman who manages the Donegal Cancer Flights and Services organisation in the west of the county says there needs to be much more support from politicians for the services they provide.

Mary Coyle says there are many people in Donegal who would forego medical procedures if the transport support was not available.

Speaking on today’s Nine til Noon Show, she told Greg Hughes of one man they helped from Malin Head who credits the group with keeping him alive.

She says there are many like him who need more support, and government must take that on board………..