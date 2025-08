Conor McGregor is facing fresh legal action from Nikita Hand.

The former MMA fighter yesterday lost his appeal of the finding in a civil trial that he had raped Ms. Hand at a Dublin hotel in 2018.

During the appeal he withdrew evidence he’d planned to introduce involving former neighbours of Ms. Hand who suggested she’d been attacked by her then partner.

Legal Affairs Editor of the Irish Independent Shane Phelan says the former hairdresser is now taking a new civil action: