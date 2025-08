A South Donegal councillor says there’s a vacant HSE building in Pettigo that could be used for social housing, and Donegal County Council has agreed to open discussions about possibly taking it over.

Cllr Michael McMahon believes the building would particularly suit the construction of apartments for young couples.

Officials have agreed to speak to the HSE to ascertain its plans for the building.

Cllr McMahon says it’s important that all options are explored………….