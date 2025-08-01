Eamon McGee looking forward to new coaching role: “There’s good potential in Sligo”

Eamon McGee has been named as part of the new management set-up with the Sligo senior footballers this week along with Eamonn O’Hara, Dessie Sloyan and Con O’Meara.

The 2012 All-Ireland winner will be involved as a coach and selector with the Yeats County, who are looking to bolster their ambitions in the coming years.

Sligo will enter 2026 in Division 3 of the Allianz National Football League and haven’t won the Connaught Championship since 2007, but McGee says there is “good potential” in the county.

Speaking to Oisin Kelly on this week’s “The Score” programme, the Gweedore native was excited to get started…