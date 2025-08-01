Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Eamon McGee looking forward to new coaching role: “There’s good potential in Sligo”

Newly appointed Sligo coach & selector Eamon McGee

Eamon McGee has been named as part of the new management set-up with the Sligo senior footballers this week along with Eamonn O’Hara, Dessie Sloyan and Con O’Meara.

The 2012 All-Ireland winner will be involved as a coach and selector with the Yeats County, who are looking to bolster their ambitions in the coming years.

Sligo will enter 2026 in Division 3 of the Allianz National Football League and haven’t won the Connaught Championship since 2007, but McGee says there is “good potential” in the county.

Speaking to Oisin Kelly on this week’s “The Score” programme, the Gweedore native was excited to get started…

52136751490_f5d4721444_k (2)
News, Audio

ATU calls on Donegal homeowners to rent out their rooms

1 August 2025
Sean Rooney
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tánaiste to meet with mother of Donegal solider killed in Lebanon

1 August 2025
Sinn Féin reps meet with vodaphone
News

Vodafone and O2 Strabane mobile signal may not be repaired until Tuesday

1 August 2025
jeffrey donaldson dup
News

Judge stresses that case of former DUP leader and wife should not be delayed again

1 August 2025
