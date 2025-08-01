Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Efforts continuing to ensure ‘Mica’ homes are sellable, mortgageable and insurable

Efforts are continuing to explore how properties not affected by iron sulfide-related defects, more commonly known as Mica, can be deemed sellable, mortgageable and insurable.

It follows scientific evidence which identifies internal sulfate attack, driven by the presence of iron sulfides such as pyrrhotite and pyrite, as the root cause of the defective block crisis in Donegal.

A working group, led by the Banking and Payments Federation will focus on how financial institutions can better support impacted homeowners.

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn believes the Government has a role to play in discussions:

