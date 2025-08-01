Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Finn Harps sign Ibrahima Pokou Bangoura ahead of clash with Wexford

Photo: Finn Harps FC

Finn Harps have announced the signing of attacker Ibrahima Pokou Bangoura.

The Frenchman signs for the remainder of the 2025 season following a successful trial period.

The 22 year-old most recently lined out for Sable FC, having previously played with RCS La Chappelle and SO Cholet B.

Harps boss Kevin McHugh told club media: “Ibrahima is a player who has come in and impressed myself and the coaching staff over the last couple of weeks. He’s got a natural attacking instinct, great pace and is hungry to prove himself.

He can play across the front three so gives us the opportunity to be versatile in how we set up and fits the mould of the kind of player we want in the squad. It will take time to settle into his new surroundings but we’re hopeful he can contribute heading into the business end of the season.”

52136751490_f5d4721444_k (2)
News, Audio

ATU calls on Donegal homeowners to rent out their rooms

1 August 2025
Sean Rooney
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tánaiste to meet with mother of Donegal solider killed in Lebanon

1 August 2025
Sinn Féin reps meet with vodaphone
News

Vodafone and O2 Strabane mobile signal may not be repaired until Tuesday

1 August 2025
jeffrey donaldson dup
News

Judge stresses that case of former DUP leader and wife should not be delayed again

1 August 2025
Advertisement

