Finn Harps sign Ibrahima Pokou Bangoura ahead of clash with Wexford

Finn Harps have announced the signing of attacker Ibrahima Pokou Bangoura.

The Frenchman signs for the remainder of the 2025 season following a successful trial period.

The 22 year-old most recently lined out for Sable FC, having previously played with RCS La Chappelle and SO Cholet B.

Harps boss Kevin McHugh told club media: “Ibrahima is a player who has come in and impressed myself and the coaching staff over the last couple of weeks. He’s got a natural attacking instinct, great pace and is hungry to prove himself.

He can play across the front three so gives us the opportunity to be versatile in how we set up and fits the mould of the kind of player we want in the squad. It will take time to settle into his new surroundings but we’re hopeful he can contribute heading into the business end of the season.”