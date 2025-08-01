Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
HIQA inspections of restrictive practices find two centres for older people in Donegal to be compliant

Two residential centres for older people in Donegal have been found to be compliant following inspections into their use of restrictive practices.

The inspections were carried out at St Eunan’s Nursing Home outside Letterkenny in April, and Carndonagh Community Hospital in May.

In both cases, the inspectors found residents enjoyed a good quality of life where the culture, ethos and delivery of care were focused on reducing or eliminating the use of restrictive practices.

The full report on St Eunan’s Nursing Home can be accessed HERE

The full report on Carndonagh Community Hospital can be accessed HERE

 

America USA Trump
News

Introduction of US tariffs delayed

1 August 2025
Uisce Eireann Tackling Leakage
News

Arranmore Island issued with water outage notice

1 August 2025
electric car charge
News

41% increase in new EVs in Donegal

1 August 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

1 August 2025
