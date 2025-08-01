Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Introduction of US tariffs delayed

The European Commission’s chief negotiator says work continues on the trade deal between the EU and US.

The 15% tariff ceiling on European exports to the United States will not come into effect until August 7th.

It had been expected to come into force today.

Maros Sefcovic says the deal agreed last week reinforces stability for businesses, as well as trust in the transatlantic economy.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the Government Trade Forum has been held to discuss the implications of the tariff regime for Ireland.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

America USA Trump
News

Introduction of US tariffs delayed

1 August 2025
Uisce Eireann Tackling Leakage
News

Arranmore Island issued with water outage notice

1 August 2025
electric car charge
News

41% increase in new EVs in Donegal

1 August 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

1 August 2025
Advertisement

Related News

America USA Trump
News

Introduction of US tariffs delayed

1 August 2025
Uisce Eireann Tackling Leakage
News

Arranmore Island issued with water outage notice

1 August 2025
electric car charge
News

41% increase in new EVs in Donegal

1 August 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

1 August 2025
HIQA
News

HIQA inspections of restrictive practices find two centres for older people in Donegal to be compliant

1 August 2025
thunderstorm the=under rain storm weather warning yellow orange red
News, Top Stories

Storm Floris set to pass Ireland, off Donegal coast

1 August 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube