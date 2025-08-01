Introduction of US tariffs delayed

The European Commission’s chief negotiator says work continues on the trade deal between the EU and US.

The 15% tariff ceiling on European exports to the United States will not come into effect until August 7th.

It had been expected to come into force today.

Maros Sefcovic says the deal agreed last week reinforces stability for businesses, as well as trust in the transatlantic economy.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the Government Trade Forum has been held to discuss the implications of the tariff regime for Ireland.