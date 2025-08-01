Judge stresses that case of former DUP leader and wife should not be delayed again

A judge has stressed that the trial of former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson and his wife, Eleanor Donaldson, should not be delayed again.

They both face charges relating to alleged historical sex offences.

The trial had previously been due to start in March, but was delayed to November 3rd due to Ms. Donaldson’s ill health.

The case was briefly mentioned at Belfast Crown Court today, where it was told a report on her health is expected by Monday.

62-year-old Jeffrey Donaldson has pleaded not guilty to 18 alleged offences, while 59-year-old Eleanor Donaldson, of Dublinhill Road, Dromore, is facing charges of aiding and abetting, which she denies.