Sean MacCumahill’s lifted the Donegal Minor Hurling title at the Donegal GAA Centre in Convoy as they defeated Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon by 1-20 to 12 points.

MacCumhaill’s were in command from early on and ran out deserving winners.

Rory Doherty got the only goal of the game while the top scorer for the winning side was Pauric Kelly with seven points.