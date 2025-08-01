McAteer lands 40/1 winner in Galway on a good day for Donegal jockeys

There was plenty of success for Donegal jockeys yesterday. In Galway, Luke McAteer (pictured above) had a winner on the 40/1 Tropical Island for trainer Richard Fahey in the Arthur Guinness Irish EBF Corrib Fillies Stake over seven furlongs.

Dylan Browne McMonagle was in the winners enclosure twice, first on board the 5/4 favourite Which Wolf Wins in a seven furlong handicap and then on the 2/1 Glenroyal over a mile and four furlongs, both for trainer Joseph Patrick O’Brien.

Meanwhile, Oisin Orr had a winner on the 8/1 Vincent Rocks for trainer Hugo Palmer at Nottingham.