PSNI say parades will cause delays in Limavady this evening

The PSNI says road users should expect delays in Limavady this evening due to two parades taking place.

Roads in and around the town will be closed between 7pm and 10pm to facilitate both participants and spectators.

The main parade will begin at 8:30pm on Mill place, before moving onto Ballyclose Street, Alexander Road, Main Street, Connell Street, Irish Green Street, Catherine Street, Linenhall Street and Main Street, before finishing on Mill Place at approximately 11pm.

A smaller parade will take place at 7:30pm from Ballyquin Road, before moving onto Irish Green Street, Catherine Street, Linenhall Street and Main Street, finishing at Mill Place at 8pm.