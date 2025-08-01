Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
PSNI say parades will cause delays in Limavady this evening

The PSNI says road users should expect delays in Limavady this evening due to two parades taking place.

Roads in and around the town will be closed between 7pm and 10pm to facilitate both participants and spectators.

The main parade will begin at 8:30pm on Mill place, before moving onto Ballyclose Street, Alexander Road, Main Street, Connell Street, Irish Green Street, Catherine Street, Linenhall Street and Main Street, before finishing on Mill Place at approximately 11pm.

A smaller parade will take place at 7:30pm from Ballyquin Road, before moving onto Irish Green Street, Catherine Street, Linenhall Street and Main Street, finishing at Mill Place at 8pm.

driver motorist road safety driving
News, Audio, Top Stories

Drivers urged to slow down this Bank Holiday weekend

1 August 2025
Micheal Martin Dail
News

Tanaiste to meet Government Trade Forum today

1 August 2025
pettigo
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC to explore potential housing opportunity at disused HSE building in Pettigo

1 August 2025
WCI 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

WCI Donegal survey finds over half of women in the county are experiencing anxiety

1 August 2025
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

