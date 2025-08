Questions remain unanswered as to why some gardaí are not carrying out their duties.

An unpublished report suggests some members of the Roads Policing Unit are “openly hostile to doing their job” – according to the Policing and Community Safety Authority.

Commissioner Drew Harris says the findings as “sobering”, particularly in light of the number of people being killed on the roads.

Former Garda sergeant Christy Galligan says the force must urgently get to the bottom of the issue: