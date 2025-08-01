Subsidies for Irish-language college accommodation providers increased

Those who provide accommodation to students attending Irish-language colleges in the Gaeltacht over the summer are to be paid more.

Gaeltacht Minister Dara Calleary has approved an increase in the subsidies payable to Gaeltacht families and residential colleges who provide accommodation for attendees of Irish-language colleges.

The subsidy paid to families will increase from €13 to €14.50, while the grant paid to recognised hostels and residential colleges will increase from €9.50 to €10.50.

The increase, which will be backdated to May of this year, has been welcomed by Donegal Deputy Pat The Cope Gallagher.

However, he says payments must be reviewed on an annual basis: