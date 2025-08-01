Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Subsidies for Irish-language college accommodation providers increased

Those who provide accommodation to students attending Irish-language colleges in the Gaeltacht over the summer are to be paid more.

Gaeltacht Minister Dara Calleary has approved an increase in the subsidies payable to Gaeltacht families and residential colleges who provide accommodation for attendees of Irish-language colleges.

The subsidy paid to families will increase from €13 to €14.50, while the grant paid to recognised hostels and residential colleges will increase from €9.50 to €10.50.

The increase, which will be backdated to May of this year, has been welcomed by Donegal Deputy Pat The Cope Gallagher.

However, he says payments must be reviewed on an annual basis:

letterkenny university hospital


LUH had the fifth number of admitted patients without beds in July

1 August 2025
Peter Casey July 2025


Peter Casey seeking to build social housing in Buncrana

1 August 2025
IMG_2762


Two arrested following seizure of cannabis plants in Derry

1 August 2025
Mica-Home-1


Efforts continuing to ensure 'Mica' homes are sellable, mortgageable and insurable

1 August 2025
