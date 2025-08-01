Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Talking Soccer with Keith Cowan – League Of Ireland Preview

Former Finn Harps captain Keith Cowan

It’s a busy weekend of fixtures in both divisions of the SSE Airtricity League.

Finn Harps have two games across the bank holiday weekend in the First Division.

Firstly, on Friday night, Kevin McHugh’s side travel to the south-east to face Wexford and will be aiming to continue to build on the positive momentum that has been building in recent weeks.

Harps are then at home to Bray Wanderers on Monday evening at Finn Park.

In the Premier Division, Derry City aren’t in action until Sunday evening when they face table-toppers Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght.

Highland’s Mark Gallagher spoke to former Harps captain Keith Cowan on last night’s “The Score” programme to look ahead to the fixtures…

America USA Trump
News

Introduction of US tariffs delayed

1 August 2025
Uisce Eireann Tackling Leakage
News

Arranmore Island issued with water outage notice

1 August 2025
electric car charge
News

41% increase in new EVs in Donegal

1 August 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

1 August 2025
Advertisement

