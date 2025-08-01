Talking Soccer with Keith Cowan – League Of Ireland Preview

It’s a busy weekend of fixtures in both divisions of the SSE Airtricity League.

Finn Harps have two games across the bank holiday weekend in the First Division.

Firstly, on Friday night, Kevin McHugh’s side travel to the south-east to face Wexford and will be aiming to continue to build on the positive momentum that has been building in recent weeks.

Harps are then at home to Bray Wanderers on Monday evening at Finn Park.

In the Premier Division, Derry City aren’t in action until Sunday evening when they face table-toppers Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght.

Highland’s Mark Gallagher spoke to former Harps captain Keith Cowan on last night’s “The Score” programme to look ahead to the fixtures…