The Tánaiste says he will meet with the mother of Private Sean Rooney next week, and he has “total respect” for him and his family.

Natasha Rooney yesterday hit out at the Tánaiste, the Government, and the Lebanese justice system in the wake of a man being sentenced to death in Lebanon for her son’s killing.

The defendant was absent from proceedings, and he remains at large.

Defence Minister and Tanaiste Simon Harris, says he will meet Natasha Rooney next week: