Two arrested following seizure of cannabis plants in Derry

Two men have been arrested following the seizure of a quantity of cannabis plants in Derry.

Police were initially responding to a report of an assault shortly before 4:30pm yesterday afternoon when they noted a strong smell of what they believed to be cannabis coming from a property.

A number of suspected cannabis plants being grown were subsequently discovered.

Both men have since been released to allow for further enquiries.

Police are appealing to anyone with information about suspected drugs-activity to come forward.