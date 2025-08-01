Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Wexford come from behind to defeat Finn Harps

Finn Harps have been beaten 2-1 by Wexford in the SSE Airtricity League First Division at Ferrycarrig Park this evening.

Harps struck first and were 1-0 up on 42 minutes.

Gradi Lomboto showed great feet in the middle of the pitch to break free and play a through-ball to Idir Zerrouk.

Zerrouk beat the last defender and slotted home into the bottom corner to give the visitors a deserved lead at the break.

The advantage was short-lived, however, as Mike Rowe converted from the spot early in the second half to draw Wexford level.

It then took a stunning strike from Ajibola Oluwabiyi to settle the game on 84 minutes.

Oluwabiyi swivelled on the edge of the area and unleashed a powerful effort into the top corner to give the home side all three points.

In other games, leaders Dundalk won 1-0 away to UCD, Cobh were 3-1 winners at home to Longford Town, Bray defeated Treaty 3-2 and Kerry had a comfortable 4-0 win over bottom-side Athlone Town.

Finn Harps are back in action on Monday evening with a home fixture against Bray Wanderers at 5 o clock.

Advertisement

