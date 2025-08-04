Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Bray equalise at the death to deny Finn Harps

Bray Wanderers scored deep, deep into injury time to snatch a 2-2 draw against Finn Harps in the SSE Airtricity League at Finn Park this evening.

Captain Tony McNamee had the home side 1-0 up at the break as he produced a deft lob over the oncoming ‘keeper on 10 minutes after getting on the end of a long goal-kick.

Harps then doubled their lead thanks to an own-goal on 53 minutes before Bray pulled one back through Max Murphy with 20 minutes to go.

The Wicklow side pressed for an equaliser and eventually got it with the last action of the game when Cian Curtis got on the end of a corner to make it 2-2 in the 98th minute.

In other games, league-leaders Dundalk won 4-1 at home to Longford, second-placed Cobh were 4-0 winners against Wexford, UCD defeated bottom-side Athlone 2-1 and Treaty played out a 1-1 draw with Kerry in the South-West derby.

Diarmuid Doherty was live at full time at Finn Park for Highland Radio Sport…

