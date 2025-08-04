Investigations continuing after body found next to burning car in Omagh

An investigation is continuing after a body was found next to a burning car in a remote area of County Tyrone over the weekend.
It happened in the Rylagh Road area of Omagh on Saturday.
The fire is being treated as arson.
