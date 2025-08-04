“It’s a tough one to take” – Kevin McHugh

Finn Harps were 2-0 up against Bray Wanderers but were pegged back and forced to take just a point from their SSE Airtricity League First Division meeting at Finn Park this evening.

Tony McNamee finished beautifully on 10 minutes to give Harps the advantage which was doubled through and own-goal on 53.

Max Murphy pulled one back on 69 minutes to set up a tense finale and it was striker Cian Curtis broke Harps hearts in the 98th minute.

After the game, Finn Harps boss Kevin McHugh spoke to Diarmuid Doherty and said it was a hard one to take…