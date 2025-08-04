Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
“It’s a tough one to take” – Kevin McHugh

Finn Harps manager Kevin McHugh

Finn Harps were 2-0 up against Bray Wanderers but were pegged back and forced to take just a point from their SSE Airtricity League First Division meeting at Finn Park this evening.

Tony McNamee finished beautifully on 10 minutes to give Harps the advantage which was doubled through and own-goal on 53.

Max Murphy pulled one back on 69 minutes to set up a tense finale and it was striker Cian Curtis broke Harps hearts in the 98th minute.

After the game, Finn Harps boss Kevin McHugh spoke to Diarmuid Doherty and said it was a hard one to take…

 

psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Person killed in Omagh vehicle fire confirmed as a woman in her 30s

4 August 2025
letterkenny roads
News, Top Stories

Stormont’s Infrastucture Minister confirms A5 ruling will be appealed

4 August 2025
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Investigations continuing after body found next to burning car in Omagh

4 August 2025
Screenshot 2025-08-04 162256
News, Top Stories

Homes and businesses remain without power following Storm Floris

4 August 2025
