Person killed in Omagh vehicle fire confirmed as a woman in her 30s

The person who died following a vehicle fire outside Omagh on Saturday afternoon has been confirmed as a female in her 30s.
A post-mortem has concluded and the family has been informed.
At this stage, her death is not believed to be suspicious.
The person who died following a vehicle fire outside Omagh on Saturday afternoon has been confirmed as a female in her 30s.
A post-mortem has concluded and the family has been informed.
At this stage, her death is not believed to be suspicious.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland