Stormont’s Infrastucture Minister confirms A5 ruling will be appealed

Stormont’s Infrastructure Minister has secured Executive approval to appeal the recent High Court decision regarding the A5 Western Transport Corridor project.

The road – which is part of the route from Dublin to Derry – is considered one of the most dangerous on the island.

Today was the deadline for appealing the decision.

The £1.7 billion project was given the green light by Stormont ministers last year.

But a High Court ruling earlier this summer’s proved to be the latest roadblock, after a judge said the plans don’t comply with Stormont’s climate change targets.

Since 2006, there’ve been more than 50 deaths on the A5.

The road links Derry with Aughnacloy in Co Tyrone – and forms a significant part of the route from Derry to Dublin.

