54 per cent of parents say they’re worried about back to school costs ahead of the upcoming term.

The latest ‘Back To School’ survey from Barnardos also found 15 per cent of secondary school parents will have to take out a loan to meet the costs.

The charity wants the Government to expand the threshold for the Footwear and Clothing Allowances to help families stay out of debt.

Barnardos CEO Suzanne Connolly outlines some of the biggest concerns as we get closer to September…………