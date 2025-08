Northern Ireland’s Department of Infrastructure is appealing a judgement that ruled construction of the new A5 dual carriageway should not go ahead in its current form.

In June, a court found the Department for Infrastructure’s plans for the road didn’t comply with climate change targets.

The appeal was lodged today by Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins, who said she’s determined to see the project go ahead.

The A5 connects the north-west of the island, including Donegal and Derry, to the N2.