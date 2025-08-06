Time for Health Minister to help secure pathology lab extension at LUH – Murray

The Health Minister is being urged to intervene to speed up the commissioning of an extension of Letterkenny University Hospital’s Pathology Lab to facilitate more blood tests.

The HSE says there was an 80% increase in the number of blood tests at Letterkenny University Hospital in the five years to 2024, with over 7.16 million tests last year compared to 3.9 million in 2019, and that’s why 5.5% of GP blood tests are now being outsourced.

Cllr Jack Murray says this is costing over €1 million a year, and needs to be addressed.

He says everyone acknowledges the extension is vital, what’s needed now is the political will to make it happen…..