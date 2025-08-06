Uisce Eireann confirms water in Falcarragh and Gortahork areas is safe to drink

Uisce Eireann has confirmed that water in the Falcarragh and Gortahork areas is safe to drink.

There was some concern earlier this week as the water appeared cloudy white in colour.

The utility claims this is the result of repairs carried out on the network last week, which disturbed sediment in the pipework and led to some temporary discolouration in their supply.

Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District, Councillor Michael McClafferty, while welcoming Uisce Eireann’s statement says this is just another example of the water infrastructure issues that continues to plague Donegal: