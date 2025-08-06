Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Uisce Eireann confirms water in Falcarragh and Gortahork areas is safe to drink

Uisce Eireann has confirmed that water in the Falcarragh and Gortahork areas is safe to drink.

There was some concern earlier this week as the water appeared cloudy white in colour.

The utility claims this is the result of repairs carried out on the network last week, which disturbed sediment in the pipework and led to some temporary discolouration in their supply.

Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District, Councillor Michael McClafferty, while welcoming Uisce Eireann’s statement says this is just another example of the water infrastructure issues that continues to plague Donegal:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday, August 6th

6 August 2025
Filling-kettle_Boil-Water-1024x683 (1)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann confirms water in Falcarragh and Gortahork areas is safe to drink

6 August 2025
carrickfinn-beach-co-donegal-ireland-600nw-1006018588
News, Top Stories

Donegal listed as Ireland’s third most liveable county

6 August 2025
a5gortin
News, Top Stories

North’s Dept of Infrastructure serves notice of appeal against A5 judgement

6 August 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday, August 6th

6 August 2025
Filling-kettle_Boil-Water-1024x683 (1)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann confirms water in Falcarragh and Gortahork areas is safe to drink

6 August 2025
carrickfinn-beach-co-donegal-ireland-600nw-1006018588
News, Top Stories

Donegal listed as Ireland’s third most liveable county

6 August 2025
a5gortin
News, Top Stories

North’s Dept of Infrastructure serves notice of appeal against A5 judgement

6 August 2025
Screenshot 2025-08-06 124319
News

First Atlantic Bluefish Tuna of the season caught in Donegal Bay

6 August 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

6 August 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube