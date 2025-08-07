Ransom demand made for the return of Gena Heraty in Haiti

The gang holding Gena Heraty hostage in Haiti has made a ransom demand.

It’s now been five days since the Mayo native and a number of others were taken hostage from the orphanage where she works.

The Irish Times is reporting the criminal gang responsible has now made a ransom demand.

It was raised during a conversation with two people from the organisation where she works – Little Brothers and Sisters.

It’s understood to be a substantial amount of money, and beyond the organisation’s resources.

As a result, colleagues of the hostages have been told significant progress in releasing them was unlikely over the next few days.

Kidnappings in Haiti are common, with the Taoiseach saying every effort is being made to secure Gena’s release.