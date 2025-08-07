Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Uisce Eireann working to repair burst water main in Ballyshannon

Efforts are continuing in Ballyshannon to repair a burst water main which was detected last night.

Uisce Eireann says there may be supply disruptions around Belleek Rd, Rock field, Clyhore and surrounding areas until 4pm this afternoon.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Stephen o'Donnell
News, Audio, Top Stories

Early mover on DCB scheme says he is being discriminated against because of retrospective cap increase deadline

7 August 2025
candle
News

Woman dies in Aughnacloy house fire

7 August 2025
LIS Road
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal receives the state’s highest allocation under the latest LIS scheme

7 August 2025
Marblehill 2
News

Marblehill to Portnablagh Road closed for resurfacing

7 August 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Stephen o'Donnell
News, Audio, Top Stories

Early mover on DCB scheme says he is being discriminated against because of retrospective cap increase deadline

7 August 2025
candle
News

Woman dies in Aughnacloy house fire

7 August 2025
LIS Road
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal receives the state’s highest allocation under the latest LIS scheme

7 August 2025
Marblehill 2
News

Marblehill to Portnablagh Road closed for resurfacing

7 August 2025
Gena Heraty
News, Top Stories

Ransom demand made for the return of Gena Heraty in Haiti

7 August 2025
CAO
News

CAO Round Zero offers are being released this morning

7 August 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube