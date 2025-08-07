Uisce Eireann working to repair burst water main in Ballyshannon

Efforts are continuing in Ballyshannon to repair a burst water main which was detected last night.
Uisce Eireann says there may be supply disruptions around Belleek Rd, Rock field, Clyhore and surrounding areas until 4pm this afternoon.
