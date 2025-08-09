Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Summer Cash Draw

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Calls for urgent refurbishment works to be carried out at old Strabane Post Office

There are calls for urgent refurbishment works to be carried out at the old Post Office building in Strabane.

West Tyrone MLA, Daniel McCrossan has labelled the Grade B2 listed building ‘a disgrace and a disservice’ to the local community.

He says Royal Mail is failing in its responsibility to maintain the building, prevent damage, and preserve its historic character.

Mr McCrossan has written to Royal Mail and warned that if action is not taken, he will support a public petition.

He says Royal Mail has, to date, been totally dismissive of calls for works to be completed:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

phone driving mobile
News, Top Stories

Drivers are four times more likely to crash while using phone

9 August 2025
Strabane PO 1
News, Audio

Calls for urgent refurbishment works to be carried out at old Strabane Post Office

9 August 2025
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday, August 8th

8 August 2025
RTE
News

Ryan Tubridy repays RTÉ €150,000

8 August 2025
Advertisement

Related News

phone driving mobile
News, Top Stories

Drivers are four times more likely to crash while using phone

9 August 2025
Strabane PO 1
News, Audio

Calls for urgent refurbishment works to be carried out at old Strabane Post Office

9 August 2025
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday, August 8th

8 August 2025
RTE
News

Ryan Tubridy repays RTÉ €150,000

8 August 2025
jobs unemployment
News

8% drop in people on Live Register in Donegal

8 August 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

8 August 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube