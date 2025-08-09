Calls for urgent refurbishment works to be carried out at old Strabane Post Office

There are calls for urgent refurbishment works to be carried out at the old Post Office building in Strabane.

West Tyrone MLA, Daniel McCrossan has labelled the Grade B2 listed building ‘a disgrace and a disservice’ to the local community.

He says Royal Mail is failing in its responsibility to maintain the building, prevent damage, and preserve its historic character.

Mr McCrossan has written to Royal Mail and warned that if action is not taken, he will support a public petition.

He says Royal Mail has, to date, been totally dismissive of calls for works to be completed: