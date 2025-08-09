Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Eamonn Kelly: “To win at Rally Finland is really special”

Eamonn Kelly and Conor Mohan after last Sunday’s win at Rally Finland

Eamonn Kelly and Conor Mohan won the Junior Category of the iconic Rally Finland in the World Rally Championship last Sunday.

It was a fantastic result for the Frosses native, who took three stage wins on his way to the biggest victory of his career so far.

Speaking to Highland’s Oisin Kelly this week, Kelly said Rally Finland is the “gravel grand prix” of the WRC and that the achievement is “really special”.

Eamonn was alongside Monaghan native Mohan in their Ford Fiesta Rally 3 and won by 8.2 seconds ahead of Ozzie driver Taylor Gill in second spot.

“I knew the level we were driving at was enough to be challenging at the top” said Kelly…

psni logo
News, Top Stories

Police investigating assault on child in Derry

9 August 2025
_128899416_policepacemaker
News, Top Stories

Security alert ends after viable devices found in Tyrone house

9 August 2025
downings beach
News, Top Stories

Access for vehicles restricted at Downings beach

9 August 2025
Screenshot 2025-08-09 113014
News, Audio, Top Stories

Funding announced to eliminate €4 daily disability transport charge

9 August 2025
Advertisement

