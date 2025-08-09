European GOLD for Conor Kelly! Patsy McGonigle reports on sensational win for Finn Valley youngster

Conor Kelly has taken gold in the Men’s 400M event at the European U20 Championships in Tampere, Finland.

The Finn Valley AC youngster got around the track in a time of 45.83 to take a stunning win and set a new national u20 400M record in the process.

It’s also the quickest time from any Donegal athlete in history over 400m.

Patsy McGonigle reports for Highland Radio Sport…