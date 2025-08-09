Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
European GOLD for Conor Kelly! Patsy McGonigle reports on sensational win for Finn Valley youngster

Photo: Eric Bellamy via Athletics Ireland on Facebook

Conor Kelly has taken gold in the Men’s 400M event at the European U20 Championships in Tampere, Finland.

The Finn Valley AC youngster got around the track in a time of 45.83 to take a stunning win and set a new national u20 400M record in the process.

It’s also the quickest time from any Donegal athlete in history over 400m.

Patsy McGonigle reports for Highland Radio Sport…

 

psni logo
News, Top Stories

Police investigating assault on child in Derry

9 August 2025
_128899416_policepacemaker
News, Top Stories

Security alert ends after viable devices found in Tyrone house

9 August 2025
downings beach
News, Top Stories

Access for vehicles restricted at Downings beach

9 August 2025
Screenshot 2025-08-09 113014
News, Audio, Top Stories

Funding announced to eliminate €4 daily disability transport charge

9 August 2025
