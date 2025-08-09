Funding announced to eliminate €4 daily disability transport charge

Funding has been announced to eliminate the long-standing €4 daily transport charge imposed on people with disabilities in Donegal.

The HSE has confirmed that €250,00 will be made available this year to remove the fee, with a further €500,000 in core funding to be allocated from January 2026 to address transport supports for people with disabilities on a permanent basis.

The news has been welcomed by Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher, who met with the Donegal Community Inclusion Training Services Advocacy Group last year and spoke with former Minister Anne Rabbitte to directly address the matter.

He says he is glad issues had been resolved after funding was delayed during the formation of the new Government: