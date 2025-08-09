Man charged to court in Derry on several drug offences

A man has been charged to court in Derry on a number of drug offences.

The charges include being concerned in the supply of a Class A controlled drug, and being concerned in an offer to supply a Class A controlled drug after he was stopped and searched in the Bishop Street area of the city yesterday evening.

The 37-year-old man is expected to appear before Derry Magistrates Court today.

A man aged in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug as a result of a follow-up search in the London Street area.