Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Summer Cash Draw

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Man charged to court in Derry on several drug offences

A man has been charged to court in Derry on a number of drug offences.

The charges include being concerned in the supply of a Class A controlled drug, and being concerned in an offer to supply a Class A controlled drug after he was stopped and searched in the Bishop Street area of the city yesterday evening.

The 37-year-old man is expected to appear before Derry Magistrates Court today.

A man aged in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug as a result of a follow-up search in the London Street area.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Screenshot 2025-08-09 113014
News, Audio, Top Stories

Funding announced to eliminate €4 daily disability transport charge

9 August 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Man charged to court in Derry on several drug offences

9 August 2025
phone driving mobile
News, Top Stories

Drivers are four times more likely to crash while using phone

9 August 2025
Strabane PO 1
News, Audio

Calls for urgent refurbishment works to be carried out at old Strabane Post Office

9 August 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Screenshot 2025-08-09 113014
News, Audio, Top Stories

Funding announced to eliminate €4 daily disability transport charge

9 August 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Man charged to court in Derry on several drug offences

9 August 2025
phone driving mobile
News, Top Stories

Drivers are four times more likely to crash while using phone

9 August 2025
Strabane PO 1
News, Audio

Calls for urgent refurbishment works to be carried out at old Strabane Post Office

9 August 2025
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday, August 8th

8 August 2025
RTE
News

Ryan Tubridy repays RTÉ €150,000

8 August 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube