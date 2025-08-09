Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Summer Cash Draw

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Nigel Ferry says FAI back-track is “good news” for soccer in Donegal

The FAI have this week tracked back on their decision to align all soccer leagues at all levels across the country to a summer schedule.

Instead, each league in the Republic of Ireland will now have the choice of when they run their competitions.

Donegal Junior League Secretary Nigel Ferry spoke to Highland’s Ciaran Cannon on Saturday Sport this afternoon and said it was “good news” for football in the county.

The Donegal and Inishowen Leagues had been two of the opposed organisations to the previous announcement that all leagues had to change to a summer timetable.

Ferry said the FAI’s original idea was “madness” and that the sport’s governing body weren’t listening to grassroots football leagues in Ireland…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

psni logo
News, Top Stories

Police investigating assault on child in Derry

9 August 2025
_128899416_policepacemaker
News, Top Stories

Security alert ends after viable devices found in Tyrone house

9 August 2025
downings beach
News, Top Stories

Access for vehicles restricted at Downings beach

9 August 2025
Screenshot 2025-08-09 113014
News, Audio, Top Stories

Funding announced to eliminate €4 daily disability transport charge

9 August 2025
Advertisement

Related News

psni logo
News, Top Stories

Police investigating assault on child in Derry

9 August 2025
_128899416_policepacemaker
News, Top Stories

Security alert ends after viable devices found in Tyrone house

9 August 2025
downings beach
News, Top Stories

Access for vehicles restricted at Downings beach

9 August 2025
Screenshot 2025-08-09 113014
News, Audio, Top Stories

Funding announced to eliminate €4 daily disability transport charge

9 August 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Man charged to court in Derry on several drug offences

9 August 2025
phone driving mobile
News, Top Stories

Drivers are four times more likely to crash while using phone

9 August 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube