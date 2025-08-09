Nigel Ferry says FAI back-track is “good news” for soccer in Donegal

The FAI have this week tracked back on their decision to align all soccer leagues at all levels across the country to a summer schedule.

Instead, each league in the Republic of Ireland will now have the choice of when they run their competitions.

Donegal Junior League Secretary Nigel Ferry spoke to Highland’s Ciaran Cannon on Saturday Sport this afternoon and said it was “good news” for football in the county.

The Donegal and Inishowen Leagues had been two of the opposed organisations to the previous announcement that all leagues had to change to a summer timetable.

Ferry said the FAI’s original idea was “madness” and that the sport’s governing body weren’t listening to grassroots football leagues in Ireland…