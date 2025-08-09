Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Security alert ends after viable devices found in Tyrone house

A security alert in the North has now ended, after a number of viable devices were found in a house in County Tyrone.

Police received a report of a suspicious object at a house in the Oakfield Gardens area of Moy, near Dungannon, shortly after 4.30 yesterday evening.

A number of residents were evacuated from their homes overnight, while specialist officers carried out controlled explosions on a number of viable devices.

A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of possessing explosives under suspicious circumstances.

