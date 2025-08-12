Digger bucket stolen from Letterkenny construction site

Gardai in Letterkenny are investigating the theft of a digger bucket from a construction site at the rear of a retail park on Paddy Harte Road.

Gardai say the bucket, which was brand new and black in colour, was taken between 2.30 on Friday afternoon and 8 o’clock yesterday morning.

It’s approximately 1.6m wide and 900mm deep.

Gardai say in order to remove the bucket from the area, the use of heavy machinery would have been required.

They’re appealing to anyone who may have observed heavy machinery of any description in use in that area over the weekend to make contact them in Letterkenny.

They’r also anxious to speak to anyone who may come across a similar new digger bucket for sale on a second hand basis.