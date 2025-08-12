Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Gardai seek info and footage after car is burnt out in Clonmany

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage in connection with an incident that occurred in the area of Gaddyduff, Clonmany in the early hours of
Friday morning last.

At approximately 3.10, four males were observed smashing the window of a car, which they then proceeded to crash it into a tree, before setting it alight.

Gardaí and the fire services arrived at the scene to put out the blaze, but those behind the incident were gone.

Anyone with information or footage ask them to contact Gardaí in Buncrana on 074-9320540.

