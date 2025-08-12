New cargo service to serve six small islands off the Donegal coast

A new heavy cargo service is being established to serve six small islands off the coast of Donegal.

The contract is for a year, with eight sailings being made available to Inisboffin, Gola, Inisheer, Iniskerrah, Rutland and Inisfree.

During that period, an assessment will be made of the future demand for the service.

The project is being coordinated by Comharchumann na nOileán Beag, with government providing €9,000 in funding.

*******************

Release in full –

Minister Calleary approves funding for new heavy cargo service for 6 small islands off the coast of Donegal

Minister Calleary has approved funding for a new heavy cargo service for 6 small islands off the coast of Donegal

The new service will be managed by Comharchumann na nOileán Beag

The service will target the small islands that currently do not have a regular heavy cargo service

The islands are: Inis Bó Finne, Gabhla, Inis Oirthear, Inis Caorach, Inis Mhic a’ Doirn and Inis Fraoigh

8 sailings will be provided during the first year

The Minister for Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht, Dara Calleary TD, has announced that funding of €9,900 is being made available to Comharchumann na nOileán Beag to commence a new heavy cargo service that will serve 6 small islands off the coast of Donegal.

The contract is for a year and 8 sailings will be made available to Inis Bó Finne, Gabhla, Inis Oirthear, Inis Caorach, Inis Mhic a Doirn agus Inis Fraoigh. During that period, an assessment will be made of the future demand for the service.

Announcing this new funding, Minister Calleary said:

“I am delighted to provide this funding to Comharchumann na nOileán Beag to establish this new service.

“Cargo services are of great importance and although this is a small service, it will have a positive impact on the small communities residing on these islands. This service will ensure that they will have access to a continuous, regular and affordable cargo service for the first time.

“There is a lot of construction work going on these small islands at the moment, both new buildings being built and old buildings being renovated. I am sure that this new service will be a great help to the community.”

The service will be managed by Comharchumann na nOileán Beag and they will ensure that the service is delivered and meets the needs of the islanders.