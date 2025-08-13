Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
253 Donegal farmers yet to be paid under the ACRES scheme

There are 253 people in Donegal still waiting to be paid as part of the ACRES scheme, with 40 of these payments outstanding since 2023 – the most in the state.

Deputy Pearse Doherty says all of these farming families are now in financial limbo and this actively undermines the very purpose of the scheme itself.

He says the ACRES scheme was not just intended to be an environmental scheme, but as a central pillar of rural development in places like Donegal.

Deputy Doherty told Highland Radio News these delays are undermining that whole vision……………

