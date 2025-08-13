Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Leniency of some sentences in the Pte. Sean Rooney murder trial to be appealed

The Tanaiste is welcoming an appeal into the sentences received by people involved in the attack which killed Private Sean Rooney.

Simon Harris wrote to the Lebanese Government following the trial to express his disappointment at the leniency shown to some of the defendants.

The main defendant at the military tribunal in Beirut last month was sentenced to death, but others received short prison sentences or fines.

Prosecutors have now formally lodged an appeal to the military Cassation Court.

The Tanaiste says those sentences did not fit with the nature of what happened to the Newtowncunningham based UN peacekeeper…………

 

