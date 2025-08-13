Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Two men due in court in connection with the attack on DCI John Caldwell

Two men will appear in court in Tyrone today as part of the investigation into the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell.

The PSNI officer was shot multiple times after coaching a youth football team in Omagh, County Tyrone in February 2023.

Two men, aged 45-years-old and 25-years-old, were arrested on Monday and detained under the Terrorism Act.

They will appear at Dungannon Magistrates’ Court to face charges of preparing terrorist acts and perverting the course of justice.

