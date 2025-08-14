Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Assistant Commissioner says assessment of roads policing makes ‘difficult reading’

A significant number of gardai working in the Road Policing Unit have deliberately ignored offences, according to a damning report.

An independent review engaged with 100 gardai involved in road policing across six divisions.

Researchers found the majority of gardai were productive but say a significant cohort were disinterested and have a poor worth ethic.

They say some gardai allegedly hide the patrol car out of sight to deliberately avoid work.

Assistant Commissioner Paula Hillman says the report made for difficult reading………

walk2
News, Audio

Over €700,000 being invested in outdoor recreation and trails in Donegal

14 August 2025
News

No non-compliances found during HIQA inspections at three West Donegal centres

14 August 2025
roads policing car
News, Audio, Top Stories

Assistant Commissioner says assessment of roads policing makes ‘difficult reading’

14 August 2025
100% Redress Party
News, Audio

100% Redress Party pays tribute to MAG and pledges to keep up the fight

14 August 2025
Advertisement

