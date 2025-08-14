Assistant Commissioner says assessment of roads policing makes ‘difficult reading’

A significant number of gardai working in the Road Policing Unit have deliberately ignored offences, according to a damning report.

An independent review engaged with 100 gardai involved in road policing across six divisions.

Researchers found the majority of gardai were productive but say a significant cohort were disinterested and have a poor worth ethic.

They say some gardai allegedly hide the patrol car out of sight to deliberately avoid work.

Assistant Commissioner Paula Hillman says the report made for difficult reading………