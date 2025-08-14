Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Calls for heavy vehicle ban and safety review on Oldtown Bridge

Donegal County Council is being urged to restrict the movement of heavy vehicles on Oldtown Bridge in Letterkenny until a full safety review is completed, and repairs are carried out.

The call has come from Aontu representative Mary T Sweeney, who believes lives are potentially being put at risk due to serious structural cracks on the bridge

She says she walks that bridge regularly, and isa concerned by the high level of deterioration she has witnessed recently.

Ms Sweeney believes a comprehensive assessment of the bridge is now required……….

 

