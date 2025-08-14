Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
IFA claims CCPC is scapegoating farmers for rising food prices

The IFA is hitting out at the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, claiming it’s scapegoating farmers for rising grocery prices.

It’s after CCPC published a report last week, which found a key driver of recent food cost rises is the “increase of some agricultural product prices.’

It also says output costs in agriculture have shown strong increases recently compared to the sector’s inputs.

IFA’s Chief Economist Tadhg Buckley, says that’s supply and demand in action and it’s out of their hands…………….

Top Stories

Coleraine2
News, Top Stories

Cannabis seized in Coleraine and three other locations during a coordinated PSNI search operation

14 August 2025
ifa logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

IFA claims CCPC is scapegoating farmers for rising food prices

14 August 2025
TOBI
News, Audio, Top Stories

Vodafone AI platform being trained to understand the Donegal accent

14 August 2025
Bundoran Town Enhancement-1168
News, Top Stories

Public realm enhancement and public artwork installation completed in Bundoran

14 August 2025
