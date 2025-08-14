IFA claims CCPC is scapegoating farmers for rising food prices

The IFA is hitting out at the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, claiming it’s scapegoating farmers for rising grocery prices.

It’s after CCPC published a report last week, which found a key driver of recent food cost rises is the “increase of some agricultural product prices.’

It also says output costs in agriculture have shown strong increases recently compared to the sector’s inputs.

IFA’s Chief Economist Tadhg Buckley, says that’s supply and demand in action and it’s out of their hands…………….