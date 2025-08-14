Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Local Link services delayed yesterday after cars “abandoned” at Stroove beach

 

Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District says something needs to be done about the parking at Stroove Beach.

It’s after cars were parked on either side of the road on the way to the beach yesterday, which caused obstructions for other drivers and Local Link to suspend their services.

Speaking to Michaela Clarke on this Morning’s Nine til Noon Show, Cllr Martin McDermott says the Council must put their heads together to think of a solution.

He also urged motorists to be mindful of where they park:

Bernard McGuinness, Manager of Foyle Coaches in Redcastle, says there is only one party to blame after the delays yesterday:

