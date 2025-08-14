MAG committee issues final statement as the baton is passed on

The Mica Action Group Committee has issued a final statement confirming its dissolution, and stressing this is not the end of the campaign.

Statement in full –

MAG Concludes Operations but Leaves a Legacy of Advocacy, Awareness and Political Action.

After more than a decade of tireless campaigning and advocacy on the defective

concrete issue, MAG (Mica Action Group) has formally decided to wind up its operations.

The current committee, who have all campaigned for years are stepping down. With

insufficient volunteers to form a new committee a vote took place at a general meeting

on 11th August 2025, where MAG members present voted to dissolve the group.

Since its formation in 2014 by a group of Donegal homeowners, MAG has been at the

forefront of the defective concrete crisis, giving a voice to the thousands of impacted

homeowners, leading the charge for change and pushing Government to provide a way

forward for those affected. The group shone a national and international spotlight on the

crisis, forcing it onto the political agenda and securing significant, if incomplete redress

measures.

MAG’s diligent gathering of information, creation of a grassroots movement and

membership of over 2400 to date, evidenced that the issue was not simply a handful of

affected homes, but a hugely serious issue that impacts thousands.

Sustained lobbying, public meetings, representation at local council, at Oireachtas and

European levels in addition to a relentless media/social media campaign resulted in the

original and then ‘enhanced’ defective concrete blocks schemes. More recently an

increase in the scheme grants was agreed and consideration for “side-by-side” building

for homeowners in particular circumstances.

In light of the irrefutable scientific evidence that Internal Sulphate Attack is the cause of

the degradation of concrete, MAG constantly challenged the scheme protocol,

eventually resulting in the publication of a revised NSAI IS465 as part of the on-going

review.

“This is not an ending – it’s a passing of the baton” said Lisa Hone MAG Chairperson. “The

campaign has sustained itself for more than a decade through constant adaption and

innovation. Change is still needed for a real 100% redress scheme, a science led

technical standard, and robust regulatory oversight from all parties in the production of

concrete. The campaign has evolved again in the last year with the election of the 100%

Redress Councillors and TD and marks a powerful new chapter in the cause. We are

confident that the movement is in capable hands.

For homeowners who may want to volunteer, there are still opportunities to campaign

with the Banking & Insurance Group, the Downgraded Homeowners Group and 100%

Redress Party.

We would like to extend heartfelt thanks to all the homeowners, to members of MAG and

MAG Committees past and present, and to everyone who has supported MAG over more

than a decade of challenges. We wish all affected homeowners the very best in your

journey. It has been a privilege to represent you.”

The MAG Committee.

Lisa Hone, Chairperson

Tricia Sullivan, Deputy Chairperson

Mary McLaughlin, Treasurer

Kelly McGonagle, Media

Angela Ward, PRO

Roise Ni Laifeartaigh, Irish Language PRO

Michelle Diver, Secretary

Gerry Hone, Committee Member