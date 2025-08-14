Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Mairéad McGuinness pulls out of Presidential race on health grounds

Mairead McGuinness is pulling out of the Presidential race on health grounds.

Full statement from Fine Gael below:

Thursday, 14th August 2025

Statement from An Tánaiste, Simon Harris

Mairead McGuinness has made an incredible contribution to public life in Ireland and in Europe. It was our clear view in Fine Gael and the view of many people across Ireland that Mairead would make an excellent President of Ireland.

Mairead’s health will not now allow this. This has come as an awful shock to us all. Mairead is a valued member of our Fine Gael family. It is absolutely essential that she now prioritises her health and I know I speak for everyone when I wish her all the very best on that journey.

In the coming days, Fine Gael, like others, will consider further the Presidential election. Our Executive Council will convene to do this.

But that’s for the time ahead, not for today. Today I want to pay tribute to Mairead. I want to thank her for all she has done. I want to wish her and Tom and their family all the best at this time and she knows we are all sending her our very best.

