Vodafone AI platform being trained to understand the Donegal accent

Nearly half of men have a very good grasp of what AI can do, while one in 3 people believe the technology can understand Irishisms.

Data from Vodafone Ireland reveals Gen Z and Dubliners are the most confident with AI, with it understanding terms like ‘grand’ or ‘c’mere to me.’

However, Irish accents, such as Kerry, Cork and Donegal, are proving difficult for AI to understand.

Commercial Operations Director at Vodafone Ireland Ciaran Barrett, says their AI partner ‘TOBI’ is being specially trained to recognise rural accents…….

